Bishop To Tinubu: Nigerians Are Tired Of Your Empty Promises

Amid the economic hardship in the country, the Catholic Archbishop of Kaduna Diocese, Most Rev. Matthew Man-Oso Ndagoso, has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to wake up and do the needful before all Nigerians die of hunger.

Archbishop Ndagoso, who made a call during an interview with journalists at the celebration of Ash Wednesday at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cathedral, Kaduna, on Wednesday, said that the government’s bad policies were responsible for hardship in the country.

Ndagoso further said that Nigerian leaders should take the blame and do something about the challenges facing the country and stop asking Nigerians to be patient.

“Nigerians are suffering and all of these sufferings are avoidable. But they impose bad policies. Tinubu policies have compounded the problems,” he stated.

He, however, said that Nigeria has never had it so bad before, adding that ineffective leaders are the major problem in the country.

According to him, the government forcefully imposed fasting on Nigerians even before the annual Lent season began.

“Anyone who cares about Nigeria shouldn’t have removed subsidy, Tinubu should have done it gradually and not like a bomb blast,” the cleric said.

He, therefore, urged Nigerians, especially Christians, to reach out to the needy, prisoners and the poor during this fasting period to put smiles on their faces.

“Help one another, especially the poor among you, you can’t love God without showing it to your neighbours. Love one another as Christ loves his church,” Most Rev. Ndagoso admonished.