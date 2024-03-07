ASALGA Chapter Of Simplified Movement, Inaugurated Committees

The Simplified Movement, Asari-Toru local government chapter has finally come to the limelight as its loca government executives, stakeholders, elders, rally committee and other various committee were Inaugurated on Friday, March 1, 2024 to oversee and smooth running of the affairs of the group.

Inaugurating the committees, the member representing Asalga/Akulga Federal Constituency Hon. Boma Goodhead who was represented by Dr. Sule Amachree charged them to be resolute and work with the fear of God, adding that they should strive to bringing more members into the fold.

Earlier, the leader of the Simplified Movement in Asalga, Alabo Paworiso Samuel Horsfall had said the Movement across the State is a child of necessity with a core objective to promote and defend the interest of Rivers State and her people.

The Asalga chapter of the movement declared their unflinching commitment and support to the administration of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, describing his development efforts and initiatives as meaningful, monumental and sustainable.

Expressing his satisfaction over the various lofty steps taken by the Governor, the group said it was pleased with the remarkable ongoing projects in the State especially the inclusion of the main trans Kalabari road in his budget.

Alabo Horsfall poured encomiums on the Rivers State Governor, Sir. Siminalayi Fubara for his achievements in 6 months in office, saying the group has no reason to doubt the Governor’s capacity in delivering projects.

He noted some of the achievements of Governor Fubara which include, the ongoing construction of the gigantic Port Harcourt ring road, 20,000 housing unit for low income earners, Ogoni -Andoni-Opobo/Nkoro unity road, 10 kilometer Port Harcourt -Bori road, the promotion and payment of 100 thousand Christmas bonus to Civil Servants and other notable projects that are near completion.

The Simplified Movement, Asalga chapter urged the Governor not to deviate from the path of probity and accountability.

The group called on all and sundry to join hands with the Governor in delivering on his working policies and program to Rivers people, while warning disgruntled politicians to stop their intimidation antics of the current Chief of Staff , RT. Hon. Edison Ehie and others who stand for justice in the defense of the collective good of Rivers people.

He urged the Nigeria Police to be discreet in the discharge of their constitutional responsibilities and not to allow themselves to be used by selfish individuals who do not mean well for the wellbeing of the majority of Rivers people.

The group also saluted Hon. Boma Goodhead for her doggedness and resilience in defense of the government of Governor Siminalayi Fubara.