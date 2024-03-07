Governor Fubara Wins Peace Advocate of the Year Award

In recognition of his unwavering commitment to fostering peace and harmony in Rivers State, Governor Siminalayi Fubara has been honored with the prestigious Silverbird Peace Advocate of the Year Award.

The 19th Edition of the highly-acclaimed Silverbird Man of the Year Awards ceremony held at Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos on Sunday, March 3, 2024. The highly prized event was a glitzy affair, attended by an array of dignitaries, including prominent politicians, business tycoons, celebrities, and influential figures from various sectors.

Governor Fubara’s steadfast leadership during the recent political crisis that threatened to destabilize the state was particularly highlighted as a testament to his exceptional statesmanship.

The group had described Governor Fubara as a paragon of exceptional leadership, humble with an unwavering love for peace, respect for rule of law and justice which have not only inspired others but fostered a profound sense of unity and advancement in Rivers State.

In his acceptance speech, the Governor, who was represented by his deputy, Professor Ngozi Odu, wholeheartedly accepted the “Peace Advocate 2023 Award” and unreservedly appreciated the Silverbird Group for identifying his firm belief in the potency of peace.

He expressed his heartfelt appreciation for the recognition and emphasized that no prize could ever be too significant when it comes to ensuring lasting peace and tranquility in Rivers State.

The governor reiterated his unwavering commitment to the welfare and safety of Rivers people, emphasizing that peace remains the cornerstone for progress and development.

He emphasized that peace remains a precursor to building trust among the people, serves as an enabler for the promotion of a more harmonious and respectful society that should engender productivity and enduring development.

It is noteworthy that His Excellency, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, Ksc, GSSRS has been instrumental in implementing various initiatives aimed at fostering peace and unity in the state.

His inclusive governance style and tireless efforts in promoting dialogue and understanding have earned him widespread acclaim and respect.

The Silverbird Peace Advocate of the Year Award is a testament to Governor Fubara’s exceptional leadership and his relentless pursuit of peace. It serves as a reminder of the transformative power of diplomacy and the importance of collaboration in building a prosperous and harmonious society.

The award has once again reaffirmed Governor Fubara’s position as a stalwart of peace in Rivers State.

His unwavering dedication and tireless efforts will continue to inspire hope and pave the way for a brighter future, not only for the state but for the entire nation as well.