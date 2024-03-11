Celebrating Six Decades: HYPREP’s BoT Chair, Dr. Mike Nwielaghi, Set To Host Memorable Birthday Bash

As Sunday, March 17, 2024, draws near, preparations are in full swing for the momentous 60th Birthday Celebration of Dr. Mike Nwielaghi, the esteemed Chairman of the Board of Trustees for the Ogoni Trust Fund Incorporated (HYPREP).

In a statement, the organizers have assured that this milestone event promises a day filled with gratitude, reflection, and festivity as friends, family, colleagues, and well-wishers are set to gather and honour a man whose contributions have made a lasting impact on society.

The celebration will begin with a solemn Thanksgiving Mass at 8:00 am at St. Pius Quasi Parish in Buan Town, Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State.

It would be a spiritual homage, acknowledging Dr. Nwielaghi’s steadfast faith and dedication to serving his community, reflecting the values that have guided his illustrious life and career.

The statement added that the festivities will shift to a joyous Reception and Party at the popular Palacio Event Centre located at 63 Woji Road, GRA, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Commencing at 4:00 pm, this gathering will provide an opportunity for friends, colleagues, and admirers to celebrate Dr. Nwielaghi’s accomplishments and enduring legacy amid music, merriment, and camaraderie.

Dr. Mike Nwielaghi’s journey is one characterized by exemplary leadership, a commitment to public service, and a profound dedication to uplifting his community.

His distinguished career includes notable positions such as a former Commissioner of the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) and a former Member of the Governing Council for both the Rivers State University (RSU) and the Federal Polytechnic, Ile-Oluji, Ondo State.

Beyond his professional achievements, Dr. Nwielaghi is recognized as a consummate politician, philanthropist, and administrator, whose tireless endeavors have positively impacted numerous lives and transformed communities.

As he celebrates six decades of life, Dr. Nwielaghi stands as an inspiration and a testament to the power of leadership and philanthropy.

His influence transcends the borders of Rivers State, leaving behind a lasting legacy that will continue to shape the future for generations to come.

With the countdown to March 17, 2024 underway, anticipation mounts for a celebration befitting a figure of Dr. Nwielaghi’s stature—one that honors his remarkable contributions and reaffirms the profound respect and admiration he commands from all fortunate enough to have crossed paths with him.