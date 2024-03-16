Dr. Mike Nwielaghi, A Bastion Of Integrity  – Reverend  Williams

The Leader of Ogoni Peoples Assembly (OPA), Rev Probel Williams has praised the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP), Dr. Mike Nwielaghi for attaining the age of 60 on Sunday, March 17, 2024.

Reverend Williams who stated this in a poignant goodwill message to Dr. Nwielaghi, extolled him as a living legend whose influence reverberates throughout Ogoni and beyond.

He described the celebrant as an embodiment of hope and resilience in the face of Nigeria’s daunting challenges.

“Despite the trials that beset our nation, men of Chief Nwielaghi’s caliber instill confidence in our collective ability to overcome adversity. He is truly a paragon of virtue, and I must commend his unwavering commitment to excellence and compassion”, he wrote.

Rev Williams went on that Nwielaghi “is not merely a leader but a beacon of morality, compassion, and wisdom,”.

He further noted that his dedication to service and his vision for a better tomorrow inspires every Ogoni man, and acknowledged Dr. Nwielaghi’s multifaceted contributions to the society.

Rev. Williams lauded him as a benevolent Christian, a bastion of integrity, and a respected intellectual.

“His wisdom, wit, and pragmatism have endeared him to all who have the privilege of knowing him,” he said, adding that as Nwielaghi enters his sixth decade, Ogonis should join hands and celebrate his remarkable achievements and unwavering dedication.

According to Reverend Williams, “Dr. Nwielaghi is a benevolent Christian,a man of high standards,an epitome of humour, administrator, an Apostle of Peace and pragmatic political pundit, rising to be one of the nation’s best sought-after intellectual whose dream is only to see things work”.

He went on: “Let us honor this exceptional individual who has dedicated his life to the betterment of humanity. His legacy will endure as a testament to the power of kindness, courage, and compassion”.

In closing, Rev. Williams extended heartfelt wishes for Dr. Nwielaghi’s continued success and fulfillment, declaring, “Happy 60th birthday, Sir! May your journey ahead be filled with boundless joy, prosperity, and fulfillment”.