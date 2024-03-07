RSG Commends NSCDC’s Commitment To National Security on World Civil Defense Day

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara has commended the State Command of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) for their tireless service in ensuring security at all levels.

Giving the commendation during the 2024 World Civil Defence Day and passing out parade of the NSCDC 2022 Regular Intakes at the Command’s headquarters in Port Harcourt on Friday, Governor Fubara said, the vision of the founders of the NSCDC is not misplaced as the agency has sustained rigorous support to the Nigerian Military and Police Forces’ holistic peace initiatives in the country and Rivers State.

Governor Fubara, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Tammy Danagogo, emphasised that, while undertaking their roles of community vigilante across the state, the agency should also ensure community groups work in alliance with rules and regulations establishing them.

Said he: “Please redouble your efforts in support to the military and police to ensure that oil pipelines and all assets are protected, including metal works such as manholes and metal poles from thieves in the State. I know that overseeing the private security guards like community vigilante is part of your services, please ensure they operate according to rules and regulations and work hand-in-hand with established security agencies in the State.”.

The Governor further applauded the new recruits for their courage to accept the call to national service and persuaded them to remain resilient as he prayed more young personnel from Rivers State also take-up the challenge to serve.

“I extol the new intakes for your courage to accept this call to national duty because we need all hands on deck to salvage the country and ensure sustainable peace and security. You have taken the right step, I urge you to continue.

“What is important in life is not where you are standing or where you are starting from but where you will get to. Where you will get to is not also where you are today but it is determined by who you have decided to become in your mind. This is determined by the efforts you are ready to invest in, both mentally and physically to transform yourself.

“There is nobody here, whether recruit or senior officers who cannot become what God has ordained you to become. I urge you to take this seriously, commit yourselves mentally and physically. Also upgrade yourselves academically to fit into any position God has ordained you to occupy in life. Congratulations and happy World Civil Defence Day”, he stated.

The Zonal Commander, Zone L, Rivers State, Aniekan Udoeyop, reiterated that the wish of NSCDC to stamp out crimes and criminality in the country and ensure Nigerians are safe. He noted that the Corps will continue to work so that its officers are disciplined, exemplary, motivated and poised for maximum exploits.

“I urge you; new personnel to eschew any act that will make the Federal, State, Local governments and our benefactors regret the huge resources spent on us’, he said.

He noted that the Corps was established to protect critical national assets, champion the crusade against vandalism of piplelines/illegal oil activities, checkmate farmers-herders clashes, ensure safety of schools, disaster management, intelligence information, amongst others.

The World Civil Defence Day, 2024 themed ‘Honour Heroes and Promote Safety Skills,’ holds every 1st March.

The Commander 115, NAF, Air Commodore A. H. Idris, Commissioner of Police, Rivers State, CP Olatuji Disu, and other representatives of ister agencies also graced the occasion