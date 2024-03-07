Rivers CP Worships In Church To Encourage Religious Tolerance

The Commissioner of Police, in Rivers State CP Olatunji Disu accompanied by two of his Deputy Commissioners of Police, DCP Administrations/ Finance and DCP Operations with other senior officers last Sunday worshipped at Corpus Christi Catholic Church located in Port Harcourt where the state Police Chief harped on religious tolerance.

CP Disu in his address to the church said

He is a Moslem, He came to felicitate with the church as the Commissioner of Police in charge of security in Rivers state.

He came to meet with them and let them know that the command encourage everyone to do their religion and the Inspector General of Police has also harped on tolerance of other peoples religion severally.

CP Disu noted that it is the prayers of everyone that has kept the country together the way it is today and everybody know it. He stated that the Police have being doing their best in protecting lives and property and we continue to do it .

The Rivers Police Boss pleaded with the congrants to continue to cooperate with the Police. He noted that members of the Police force are humans .

He said his phone number is in public domain and encouraged the worshippers to call him if there are any complaints against activity of any Police officer who they think is doing what the person is not supposed to be doing, please my contact is public.

“I listened very well to the priest how he admonished all leaders. I am taking it home. Another one I am taking home is this, he mentioned the fact that Jesus Christ entered a church and he found them selling .They have turned it to what is not supposed to be And he sent all of them away.

“Jesus Christ did a little bit of security work. I am proud to say I am a Policeman, Jesus Christ did a little bit of security work. The best job anybody can do in the world is being a Policeman.

“I have entered this church, I have seen orderliness. I saw wonderful parade. I am taking that home as well. I saw security, orderliness when people were dropping money in the boxes and immediately after that they moved it away that is security .It is still part of what we do as Police officers and going to leave you with one word.

“I learnt alot of things but I am going to leave you with one word. I got it from the priest as well. I saw everybody lining up so gentle .If everybody in the world will continue like this there will not be crime ” he said.

CP Disu in admonishing people to stay away from crime asked, What will they do when they know that nobody is watching them.

The Assistant Parish Administrator of the church, Rev. FR. Peter Derah in his response told CP Disu to sieve out round pegs in square holes in the command especially those officers who are dragging the image of the force to the mud.