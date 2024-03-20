PAMO University Guarantees Top-tier Education, Odili Assures New Students

Former Rivers State Governor and Pro-Chancellor of PAMO University of Medical Sciences (PUMS), Port Harcourt, Sir (Dr) Peter Odili, has reassured newly admitted students of receiving excellent education at the institution.

Speaking during the 7th Matriculation Ceremony held at the Prof Abubakar A. Rasheed Auditorium on Monday. Dr. Odili emphasized the university’s commitment to providing quality learning, urging students to make the most use of their time at PUMS, renowned as one of the country’s premier institutions.

Dr. Odili stressed the significance of character alongside academic pursuits, highlighting its role in shaping students’ future beyond graduation. He underscored the importance of adhering to university guidelines and maintaining zero-tolerance towards indecent behavior.

Acknowledging the presence of his wife, retired Justice Mary Odili, now the Pro-Chancellor of Rivers State University (RSU), Port Harcourt, and other dignitaries present at the occasion, Dr. Odili emphasized the responsibility of both students and staff in upholding the institution’s standards.

He urged students to familiarize themselves with the university handbook and abide by its regulations, emphasizing the consequences of violating the established rules.

Dr. Odili reiterated the university’s dedication to producing healthcare professionals of exceptional quality and urged students to report any misconduct by staff or students, assuring swift action by the council.

Furthermore, Dr. Odili addressed concerns about students potentially missing Easter celebrations due to academic commitments, promising a rewarding holiday despite their stay on campus.

Earlier in her speech, Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Christie Mato, said a total of 198 students matriculated, with approximately 76 per cent in the MBBS programme.

Mato commended former Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, for providing scholarships for 100 Rivers students admitted into the institution yearly since the university started.

She added, “We also appreciate our present amiable and peace-loving Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, for continuing with that legacy and adding another 50 to it, giving a total of 150 scholarships to Rivers indigenes admitted into PAMO University of Medical Sciences.

“To date, we have a total of 797 students from 100 level to 600 level, in the various programmes of Medicine, Nursing, Radiography, Med Lab Science, Physiotherapy, Anatomy, Pharmacology, Physiology and Biochemistry; all our programmes are accredited, and so far, three sets of students have graduated from this University.”

While describing the school as a mono-discipline University – specializing only in health-related programmes, the VC congratulated the new undergraduates and their parents, saying the institution has zero tolerance for cultism, harassment, bullying, fighting, examination misconduct, and substance abuse, among others.”

