Dr. Emeh Glory Emeh Lauds Nigerians For Condoling With Wigwe Family

The widespread expression of shock and pain among Nigerians, across political, religious and tribal lines that followed the air crash which claimed the lives of Herbert Wigwe, his wife, Chizoba and son, Chizi; has been described as a soothing balm to, not only his immediate family but to the entire Isiokpo ancient Kingdom, Ikwerre ethnic nationality, the entire Rivers State, and Nigeria at large.

This observation was made by former Chief of Staff, Government House, Port Harcourt, Dr. Emeh Glory Emeh, while speaking on the sidelines of the funeral service of late Herbert Wigwe, his wife and son at the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Isiokpo, last Saturday.

The strategist in politics and governance, who described the sudden death of the trio in the autocrash in far away United States, described the experience as very painful and a huge loss.

“The news of the incident of the death of Herbert with a rude shock.

I hope that all of us would learn a big lesson from the admonition of the priest at the funeral service and the address of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, that we should live exemplary life and love one another”.

Emeh, who is a legal practitioner, recalled late Herbert Wigwe’s legacy of philanthropy as exemplified in his support to the church, sports development and the arts, as well as the establishment of the Wigwe University, Isiokpo, which is patterned after the best universities in the world, stressing that the phenomenal banker and entrepreneur would be missed greatly.

“I appreciate the stories that have been told by all the people who spoke about our brother, Herbert Wigwe, including the tributes from far and near.

Yes, he is no more, but he lived a life worthy of emulation”, Chief Emeh further said, even as he pleaded with Isiokpo youths to own and protect the Wigwe University as a way of protecting the legacies of their late kinsman.