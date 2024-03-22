Rivers NAWOJ Lauds Gov. Fubara’s Gesture To Women, Girls

The Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Rivers State Chapter has commended Gov. Siminalayi Fubara for his kind gesture to Women and girls in the State.

This is coming on the heels of gifts splashed on Bundu Community women in Port Harcourt Local Government Area of Rivers State by the state Governor.

The gifts which include rice and sanitary pads donated by the governor, were distributed to the women by the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists NAWOJ.

No fewer than 70 natives and residents of Bundu received the gift items, while over 50 students and teachers of Methodist Girls’ High School, at Harbour Road, Port Harcourt, were given the free pads.

According to the governor, the gifts which were distributed to less privileged women and girls across the 23 LGAs of the state were in a bid to provide succor in commemoration of the International Women’s Day.

Fubara charged women leaders, NGO’s, professional bodies like NAWOJ, who received the items to not hoard them, rather distribute to the poor and needy in the state.

Addressing the students during the distribution, the state Chairperson of NAWOJ, Susan Serekara-Nwikhana, advised the students against indulgence in sexual acts, warning that pregnancy at such tender age will cost them their education.

According to her, “We are here to give you these pads provided by our loving, caring and understanding governor, His Excellency, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, who has your interest and that or the people of the state at heart.

“He knows how expensive pad is, so he sent us to distribute these pads to you and ask you to take your future very seriously. Study your books, support your parents, shout very loud when any teacher, man, brother, uncle, or even fellow student or women want to molest you sexually.

“Shout because pregnancy will bring shame to your family, you will stop your education, imagine the suffering, trauma you will go through. Don’t fall for their tricks, cherish your studies and if anyone has taken advantage of you, even your father, speak to us, we will ensure justice prevails without you been exposed.”

To Bundu women, NAWOJ boss assured that, “more better things are coming. All that our governor is asking for is our prayers. Pray for him, pray for Rivers State. In this government, women will be included and empowered.”

Serekara-Nwikhana appreciated the governor for, “his kind gesture and commitment to alleviate the hardship, hunger, poverty and sufferings of women. I sincerely thank him for having women face. This has never happened before in the history of the state, for him to think in this direction is a welcomed development.

“This is an indication that there is hope and the women should expect more from him. We thank him immensely and we know that he will do more. Thank you for remembering NAWOJ and including NAWOJ in this activity. We hope for more partnership, support and we are very available to more tasks. Thank you sir.”

Reacting to this, the Principal, Affiong Orok commended the governor and the association for the gift items to the students and teachers of the school. She said, “honestly I am so grateful, take my words to the governor, it’s a good thing and I think the girls are proud, they feel happy that people are thinking of them. We wish that this will continue as long as life goes on.”

Also speaking, the school prefect, Emmanuel Princess Chidera said, “I really appreciate him for his kind gesture towards our school. For sharing the menstrual pad for the girl child cause it’s really one of the important thing we need since every Month we have our menstrual flow, we really appreciate him. On behalf of the students of Methodist Girls’ High School I say a big thank you to him.”

Chidera appealed that pad should be “free of charge because pad is very expensive, it’s about N800, N900, so they should make it free of charge. Some people use coconut shell which is not good so they should make it free of charge.”