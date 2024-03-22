Gov Fubara Harps On Integrity As Sure Guarantee For Success

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has said that it is imperative for people to reflect on the kind of life they live and make amends if it will not open doors of better opportunities for their children, and others who have encountered them.

Governor Fubara gave the advise at the funeral service of his late mother-in-law, Mrs Adeline Ndalu Jaja, at St. Paul’s Anglican Church in Opobo Town, Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Area of the State on Saturday.

The governor noted that it is very disastrous for parents or leaders to conduct their lives without regard to building a good name that will become valuable currency for their children and those who associate with them to use as a lifeline when in challenges.

“We are all here this afternoon to say bye-bye to Mama. But I want you to go home with something. And by the grace of God, I don’t think there will be any counter to the point I will make.

“How do we live our lives? Can we live in such a way that when we are no more, our names can open doors for our children? That is what I want you to go home with,” the Governor said.

Governor Fubara emphasized: “Mama has lived her life, and it has opened a lot of doors for her biological children. Even those people that are close to Mama, when you mention that you know so and so person, doors will open.

“So, I want everybody here to go back and reflect on it. You must live life so that when you are no more, and our children who are left behind mention our names, those names open doors for them. I feel that is the greatest virtue parents should leave for their children,” he added.

Governor Fubara further said that Mama was a good example because she lived a good life, simple, and promoted justice; and stated that she is already with God.

The governor also declared that his confidence is in God who is the foundation on which his administration is anchored.

He assured that despite the contending challenges, the State and his administration have triumphed.

“I want to thank every one of you this afternoon, more especially our leaders, true leaders of our dear State. Leaders, because one of the reasons why one is called a leader is your experience and age.

“True leaders are here to support us in these our trial times. I want to thank all of you, and to say, continue to stand for what is right and what is true.”

Governor Fubara expressed appreciation to his brother Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, for his show of love by being physically present while he buried his late mother-in-law.

The governor also thanked the true leaders of the State who have stood with him to promote what is right and to protect the interest of the State.

Governor Fubara particularly acknowledged the fatherly role played by the Amayanabo of Opobo Kingdom, King Dandeson Douglas Jaja, and for ensuring that peace continued to prevail in the kingdom.

In his speech, Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State, conveyed the condolences of sister States in the region to Governor Fubara, his family and Rivers people for the loss they have suffered.

Governor Diri said it is always sad to have a loved one die, no matter the age, adding that late Mrs Adeline Ndalu Jaja would have lived longer, especially now that her daughter is the First Lady of Rivers State but quickly pointed out that death is a pointer to how temporary life is on earth.

Governor Diri, who attended the burial with his entourage, extended the deepest condolences of government and people of Bayelsa State to the Rivers First Family.

Wife of the Rivers State Governor, Lady Valerie Fubara, read the biography of the late matriarch, which was a testimony of a courageous leader who rose from a humble beginning and disciplined parentage to success, with a career in the Nigeria Police Force that spanned years of active service till her retirement in 1997.

The only lesson at the funeral service anchored on divine atonement and respite for those in grief was taken by Mrs Vanessa Apiafi Banigo.

In his sermon, Bishop of the Diocese of Niger Delta of the Anglican Communion, Right Reverend Emmanuel Oko-Jaja, exhorted on the need why people should reflect on the life that they live when they behold or hear that someone had died to help them reconcile their life with God.

He drew attention to the promise of a new heaven wherein God has prepared mansions that will serve as eternal abode for those who had lived life of faith in Him, hoping to be where He is.

Bishop Oko-Jaja said only those who die in Jesus Christ have the assurance of rest from their labours in eternity with God.

He said Mama, whose life of discipline, devotion to God, bravery, outspoken nature and peaceful disposition, should motivate everybody to be solutions rather than problems in the society.

Top dignitaries from the political class, business community, traditional leaders, clergies, captains of industry, Heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies, parastatals, commissions, among others, attended the funeral service, which was followed with a reception.

Among other key stakeholders who joined to pay their last respect include: former governor of Rivers State, Sir Dr. Peter Odili and his wife, Justice Mary Odili, JSC, (rtd); State Deputy Governor, Prof Ngozi Odu; Chief Judge of Rivers State, Justice Simeon Amadi; Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Tammy Danagogo; former National Chairman, PDP, Prince Uche Secondus; former Minister of Transport, Dr. Abiye Sekibo; Senators John Azuta Mbata and Lee Maeba; former Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Austin Opara; Dr. Sam Sam Jaja; Chief Adokiye Amiesimaka; Chief Emeh Glory Emeh; National and State Assembly members from both Rivers and Bayelsa.

Some of the traditional rulers are: immediate past chairman, Rivers State Traditional Rulers Council and Amanyanabo of Opobo Kingdom, His Majesty, King Dandeson Douglas Jaja; Amanyanabo of Okochiri Kingdom, King Ateke Michael Tom; and others.