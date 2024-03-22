Arewa Community In Rivers Declares Musa Saidu Persona Non Grata

…Affirms Alh. Jirijiri Mato As Authentic Leader

…Describes Gov Fubara As Gift To Rivers People, Residents

The Arewa Community in Rivers State, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chapter says it is shocked at the baseless and malicious media statement by one Musa Saidu claiming to be the spokesman of the Arewa group in the state.

The Arewa Community, PDP Chapter in a statement signed by the executive secretary of the group, Hon. Alh. Abubakar Sadiq Walu said Musa Saidu was unknown to the Arewa Community and must be an impostor with some sinister motives.

According to Hon. Alh. A. S. Walu, the only and undisputed leader of the Arewa Community, PDP Chapter in Rivers State is Alh. Jirijiri B. Mato.

Alh. Walu further explained that the Arewa Community, PDP Chapter, is a political pressure group comprising all the Christians and Muslims of Northern extraction resident in Rivers State.

He expressed surprise at the mention of Arewa Consultative Forum by the faceless Musa Saidu, stressing that Arewa Consultative Forum is a non-political organization with its headquarters in Kaduna and has nothing to do with the political-oriented Arewa Community, PDP Chapter in Rivers State.

The Arewa Community in Rivers State also affirmed that Alh. Abdul-Rasaq Diepriye who is the sole administrator of Rivers State Pilgrims Board is a dependable ally, a man of integrity, trusted and has never nominated or imposed anybody or leader on the Arewa Community in the State.

While reaffirming their unalloyed support and confidence in the leadership of Alh. Jirijiri B. Mato as their authentic leader, the Arewa Community, Rivers State Chapter appealed to the general public, Rivers people and residents in the State to disregard the media publication referring to Musa Saidu who is unknown to them as their spokesman.

“Musa Saidu’s statement is frivolous and his identity questionable. Arewa Community, PDP Chapter in Rivers State is an umbrella body of all Christians and Muslims from Northern Nigeria resident in Rivers State and by extension, the South/South geo-political zone.

We are a group of concerned citizens peopled by persons of high integrity and aligned with the PDP in its bid to engender justice, order and fairness to all Nigerians irrespective of tribe, religion, creed or political affiliation,” Hon. Alh. Abubakar Sadiq Walu explained in a statement for the Arewa Community in Rivers State, PDP Chapter.

On their notion of the Fubara Administration in the state since inception, Alh. Sadiq Walu described Sir Siminalayi Fubara as a gift to Rivers people and residents alike.

According to the chief scribe of the Arewa Community, Rivers State PDP Chapter, Sir Siminalayi Fubara typifies the belief that when the righteous is on the throne, the people rejoice.

“This is evidenced in the positive and impactful turn-around His Excellency has made not only in the physical infrastructure of the state but also in the welfare of the civil servants as never before experienced in the state. No wonder Gov Fubara has become a household name in the state.

We cannot but reciprocate all his love, gifts and all manner of support by praying for his success and conducting ourselves in a way to help enhance the prevailing peace he (Fubara) represents in the State,” Alh. Abubakar Sadiu Walu assured.

Also of particular mention of Gov Fubara’s kind gestures to the Arewa Community in Rivers State include the slots allocated to them for this year’s Hajj (Pilgrimage) among many other favours.

Gov Fubara is indeed, a very good man, Alh. Abubakar Sadiq Walu further stated.