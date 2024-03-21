Court Bars Ogoni Monarch, Chief Samuel Nne From Parading As Gbenemene Tai Kingdom

A Port Harcourt High Court has restrained Chief Samuel Lebara Aadum Nne, JP, from acting and parading as Gbenemene Tai Kingdom in Tai Local Government Area, Rivers State.

Chief Samuel Nne is restrained from meddling into the activities and functions of Tai Council of Chiefs and Elders pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

Honourable Justice H.J. Dagogo-Jack of High Court 16, Port Harcourt, also restrained the Attorney-General of Rivers State, Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Commissioner for Finance, Tai Local Government Council, and Zenith Bank PLC from recognizing or disbursing any financial benefits to Chief Nne as Gbenemene Tai.

The injunction, stemming from suit No. PHC/799/CS/2024 brought forth by HRM Ndegwe Godwin Nna, bars Chief Samuel Legbara Aadum Nne, JP from assuming or portraying himself as Gbenemene, Tai Kingdom. The court also restrained Chief Nne from involvement in the activities of the Tai Council of Chiefs and Elders until the motion is heard and determined.

The court also restrained the 6th defendant, Zenith Bank Nigeria PLC from paying any money domiciled with it and place “Post No Debit” on the account of the 1st defendant, pending the hearing and determination of the motion.

The case has been adjourned for further hearing on April 16, 2024.