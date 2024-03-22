Omuogbor Family Accuse Police Of Disrupting Late King Akwasa Joe’s Burial

The Omuogbor family has alleged that the mass arrest of some members of their family by the police in Rivers State while preparing for the burial of their kinsman, late King Ohna Akwasa Joe is capable of disrupting the funeral.

The Omuogbor family regretted that the police were acting on trumped-up charges being masterminded by the family with whom they have an outstanding land dispute.

The Omuogbor family heir apparent, Austin Morris Joe in a press briefing in Port Harcourt over the weekend, said they and Omunkwa family, all in Imogu villlage of Omagwa community have a long standing land dispute that has taken them to the supreme court.

“In an attempt to frustrate us at this our moment of grief, they conspired to resurrect the matter without any provocation. There was no exchange of words and no fighting at all”, he said.

He disclosed that the police arrested and are still detaining his younger brother, Mr Jackson Joe since 12th March, and still threatening to arrest all of them in the process and wondered why they should target them during this period of their deepest mourning under the cover of such cooked up allegation of criminality.

He lamented that the family has three corpses in the morgue to be buried which calls for sympathy and support.

Poet Morris Joe who is the Rivers state President of Authors Association rather urged the police to deal with their opponents on account of spreading malicious false information.

He called on well meaning Ikwerre stakeholders to intervene in the matter to enable them give a befitting burial to their late father whom he described as Elephant of Ikwerre traditional music.

He further warned that the arrest by the police of innocent persons for pecuniary reasons might lead to more crisis in the community if they’re not cautioned.