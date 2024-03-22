Suspected Cultists Break Loose In Rivers, Kill 2

Gunmen suspected to be cultists last week Saturday shot dead a printer whose name was given as Johnson Sopruchi at Abakiliki/Emenike street Mile 1 Diobu, Port Harcourt.

The killing came barely forty-eight hours after gunmen shot dead a yet to be identified man at Nanka/Lumuber street, Mile 1 Diobu last week Thursday night.

Report had it that the gunmen accosted Mr Sopruchi to Abakiliki/Emenike street at about 8:30pm and shot him at his stomach while he was discussing with someone.

Source disclosed that the gunmen carted away his motorcycle and mobile phone. The source revealed that passersby and residents rushed the victim to a nearby hospital where he was confirmed dead on Sunday morning.

The spokesperson for the Rivers State Police, SP Grace Iringe Koko confirmed the killing of the yet to be identified man last week Thursday night at Nanka/Lumuber street Mile 1 Diobu adding that investigation was ongoing to apprehend the fleeing suspected cultists.

The Rivers Police Command was yet to respond to the latest incident at Abakiliki.

The killing we gathered may not be unconnected to cult war between two factions of a particular cult group in Diobu.

Meanwhile, the Rivers State Commissioner of Police, CP Olatunji Disu has warned cultists and other criminal to steer clear off crime.

CP Disu issues the warning in a statement last Sunday by Public Relations Officer of the command SP Grace Iringe Koko while announcing the arrest and arraignment of main suspects, Ejike Samuel, Victor Kokoriko and five others in Port Harcourt gang war last month.

The statement disclosed that the suspects were arrested by Mile 1 Police Division and later transferred to Anticultism following credible intelligence.

Meanwhile five suspected cultists have been arrested in Bonny, Bonny Local Government Area of the state by the Police.

Spokesperson for the Rivers State Police Command, SP Koko revealed that atleast five suspected cult members were arrested recently.

SP Koko in a statement listed the arrested persons as 20 year old Gift Hart, Raphael Green, two other Suspected members of Dey-Bam while Biouwuma is a suspected member of Iceland cult group.

The Police Image Maker said intelligence led Policing made it easier for the Police to locate the hideouts of the cultists and were arrested by personnel of Bonny Divisional Police Headquarters and later transferred to Anti-cultism unit .

SP Koko added that investigation is ongoing and the suspects have been cooperative.