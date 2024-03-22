End Of Road For Fake Medical Doctor In Rivers

The Anti-Quackery Committee of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) in Rivers State, on Friday, arrested a medical doctor, identified as Mr. Echi Igbo Michael. The committee, which is led by the NMA chairman in the State, Dr. Ebbi Robinson, said the fake medical doctor was arrested when he appeared for an interview for the post of medical officer at Port Harcourt Military Hospital.

It alleged that Echi, a graduate of Banking and Finance from the Cross River State University of Science and Technology (CRUTECH), had been parading as a medical doctor and practising in the State for the past two years.

The association, in a statement signed by its state secretary, Dr. Hope Avundaa, said Michael was arrested following a tip-off after he applied for NMA identity card.

The statement stated that the suspect presented falsified documents, which included a fake MBBS certificate from University of Port Harcourt (2017), and a fake MDCN full registration certificate (2023).

It said the fake medical doctor, who was apprehended after a period of active surveillance on him, had paraded himself as a staff of the Military Hospital, Port Harcourt, during his application for the association’s ID Card.

The statement, which said the culprit would be prosecuted, thanked the authorities of the military hospital for their cooperation