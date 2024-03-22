Rivers Local Govt Service Commission Denies Awareness Of Ghost Workers

Pastor GoodLife Ben, the chairman of Rivers State Local Government Service Commission, says he is not aware of any local government council uncovering ghost workers within the state.

Addressing reporters in his office, Pastor Ben emphasized that only the commission holds the statutory authority to dismiss and discipline local government employees for misconduct.

He stated that the commission has not received any communication from any local government area regarding the discovery of ghost workers.

Pastor GoodLife Ben further affirmed that all local government councils in the state have promptly complied with the #30,000 minimum wage directive issued by His Excellency, Governor Siminalayi Fubara, for the month of February.

Additionally, he announced that promotion exercises for both senior and junior staff members across the various councils are currently underway.