News

Rivers Local Govt Service Commission Denies Awareness Of Ghost Workers

Photo of National Network National Network Send an email 18 mins ago
0 1 minute read

Pastor GoodLife Ben, the chairman of Rivers State Local Government Service Commission, says he is not aware of any local government council uncovering ghost workers within the state.

Addressing reporters in his office, Pastor Ben emphasized that only the commission holds the statutory authority to dismiss and discipline local government employees for misconduct.

He stated that the commission has not received any communication from any local government area regarding the discovery of ghost workers.

Pastor GoodLife Ben further affirmed that all local government councils in the state have promptly complied with the #30,000 minimum wage directive issued by His Excellency, Governor Siminalayi Fubara, for the month of February.

Additionally, he announced that promotion exercises for both senior and junior staff members across the various councils are currently underway.

Photo of National Network National Network Send an email 18 mins ago
0 1 minute read
Photo of National Network

National Network

Related Articles

Court Rejects Kanu’s Unlawful Detention Suit             

6 mins ago

Partner With Us For Improved Water Supply, MD NDRBDA Urges Gov. Fubara

21 mins ago

Dr. Emeh Glory Emeh Lauds Nigerians For Condoling With Wigwe Family

29 mins ago

Gov Fubara Harps On Integrity As Sure Guarantee For Success

58 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button