Elelenwo Agog As Wodi Pays Glowing Tribute To O. K. Chinda

The vibrant atmosphere of Elelenwo Community in Obio Akpor LGA erupted with jubilation over the weekend, as residents gathered to celebrate the Special Thanksgiving Service and 58th birthday of the member representing Obio/Akpor Federal Constituency 1 in the House of Representatives, Hon. Chief O.K. Chinda, DSSRS.

As the Minority Leader of the lower chamber, Chinda’s contributions were hailed and honored by his constituents.

The Thanksgiving Service which held at St. Mark’s Anglican Church Elelenwo, was presided over by Rt. Rev. Innocent Ordu JP, DSSRS, Bishop of the Diocese of Evo. Among the attendees was Chief Princewill Wodi JP, Eze Ikeni 1 of Oropotoma Kingdom and PDP Ward 5 leader in Elelenwo, who emphasized the significance of recognizing Chinda’s remarkable achievements, particularly his recent Supreme Court victory.

“Honoring Honorable O.K. Chinda is a well-deserved gesture,” Chief Wodi remarked, highlighting Chinda’s pivotal role as a lawmaker both locally and nationally.

“His legislative prowess and unwavering dedication to his constituents have left an indelible mark, evident in his various initiatives such as community town halls, classroom block constructions, scholarship schemes, and skill acquisition programs across Obio Akpor”, Wodi said.

The royal father further lauded Chinda’s recognition as one of Nigeria’s finest legislators, citing prestigious awards like the House of Representatives Press Corp Award for his constructive opposition in the legislative chamber.

Acknowledging the support of key figures in Chinda’s journey, Chief Wodi expressed gratitude to the former Governor of Rivers State and FCT Minister, Chief Barr. Nyesom Wike, GSSRS POS (Africa), as well as the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, for their commendation of Chinda’s significant contributions to the development of Rivers State and Nigeria as a whole during the church service.

As Elelenwo Community united in celebration, the event served as a testament to the impactful leadership and enduring legacy of Honorable O.K. Chinda.