Rivers Health Commissioner Gives Breakdown Of TB Cases Diagnosed Treated In 2023

The Honourable Commissioner for Health, Dr Adaeze Oreh said in the year 2023 alone, 25,223 cases of tuberculosis were screened, diagnosed and treated in Rivers State.

Being part of her Broadcast on the commemoration of 2024 world Tuberculosis Day, she said it was a 149% achievement over the benchmark target of 17, 000 set by the National TB control programme for the State with the state control programme being awarded the 3rd best control programme in Nigeria.

She also noted that the State has made remarkable progress in sustaining the elimination targets by finding new persons affected by TB in the various communities and health care facilities while ensuring cure using an effective fixed dose combination therapy.

The Health Boss called on all persons with a cough of 2 weeks or more and children with signs of malnutrition to avail themselves of the free diagnostic and treatment services.

Stressing the need to create an opportunity to raise awareness about tuberculosis and generate support of relevant stakeholders for the fight to eliminate TB in Rivers State, Dr Oreh hinted that Rivers State is among the state with the highest burden of tuberculosis in Nigeria,

“Tuberculosis is generally seen as a disease of the less privileged ,however being an airborne disease, all people including the most privileged are at risk of this infection.

Therefore the theme, “Yes, We Can End TB” further calls on us to continue to advance the fight within our communities and across all health care facilities in the State”, she advocated.

The Commissioner who stated that Rivers State Government under the leadership of Sir Siminalayi Joseph Fubara in collaboration with health sector partners such as the Global Fund among others has intensified active TB case search within communities while integrating prevention of Mother-To-Child Transmission (PMTCT) of HIV as a strategy towards the elimination of tuberculosis disclosed that there is active screening of all attendees to health care facilities in 2024.

The family Health Physician also informed that there are 641 health care facilities providing tuberculosis treatment and over 20 PCR diagnostic sites, all to serve the health interests of the people, adding that in the past few years, Rivers State Government has continued to increase TB case finding while maintaining a Treatment Success Rate (TSR) of 97%.

She expressed hope that TB will end in no time in Rivers State while thanking Gov. Fubara, development partners such as the Global Fund, World Health Organization (WHO),USAID among others for their continuous commitment and support to end TB in the State.