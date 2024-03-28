Madonna University Receives Support From RSG

The Rivers State Governor Sir Siminalayi Fubara has re-echoed his commitment to ensure the State remains the hub of quality education in Nigeria.

Governor Fubara, reconfirmed this during the Silver Jubilee celebration of Madonna University, Nigeria at the University’s Main Campus in Elele on Wednesday, 20th March 2024.

Represented by his Deputy Prof. Ngozi Nma Odu, Governor Fubara, said his Administration would continue to create a friendly environment for private Universities like Madonna University to thrive in the State.

The State Chief Executive who announced a twenty million naira support to the institution said, the University over the past 25 years has continued to demonstrate great commitment to academic excellence, strong moral values and community development which has encouraged a culture of excellence amongst its students.

“It is on record that over the years products of Madonna University have continued to distinguished themselves globally in various fields of human endeavour, because of the sound academic and moral grooming they received from the institution and we are really proud of them and commend the management, staff and students of this institution for this great feat”.

In his address the Chancellor and Founder, Madonna University, Nigeria, Very Rev.FR. Prof. Emmanuel Mathew Paul Edeh, disclosed that Madonna University is the first private University in Nigeria and the first private Catholic University in the West African sub-region.

He said the University is poised to make a positive difference in training the leaders of tomorrow, stressing that she positions herself as an institution for grooming morally and academically sound scholars which makes her a University with a difference.

Also speaking, the Vice Chancellor of Madonna University, Nigeria Prof. Uchenna Anyawu, said the University’s programmes are designed and driven by a mix of indigenous and expatriate staffs with the state of the art facilities and an environment that appeals to teaching, learning and research.