Christian Council Of Nigeria Honours Gov Fubara

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has shared the policy thrusts of his administration in the agriculture, health and education sectors with the leadership of the Christian Council of Nigeria (CCN).

The discussion took place behind closed doors at the Government House in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, March 21, 2024.

The leader of the delegation and National President of Christian Council of Nigeria (CCN), Most Reverend David Onuoha, spoke with newsmen after the meeting.

Most Reverend Onuoha, who is also the Anglican Archbishop of Owerri Ecclesiastical Province, said they are excited with the Governor for making peace central in his administration.

“We are so excited, first at his peaceful disposition. For him, peace is central in everything. He is quoted as saying that no sacrifice is too much for the peace of Rivers State. I think that is very commendable.

“We gave him an award as a ‘Pillar of Ecumenism’ because of his peaceful disposition and cordial relationship with churches in this State, irrespective of denominations. So, we felt we should encourage him to do more.

“And again, he has intimated us with his plans of placing emphasis on agriculture, health, and education. These are very laudable.

“We can only pray that God will give him the grace to actualise and implement all these,” he added.