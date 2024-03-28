Rivers NUJ Reconciles With PHED, Suspends Boycott

Following an unreserved apology from the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHED) to the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Rivers State Council, over the disconnection of electricity at the Ernest Ikoli Press Centre, the Union has suspended its earlier decision to boycott the activities of the firm.

The Union suspended the ban placed on PHED after its Special Congress meeting held at the Union’s secretariat on Wednesday.

This was contained in a statement by the Secretary of the Union, Comrade Ike Wigodo.

He said the PHED had since on Monday restored power to the Press Centre with a promise to provide the complex with a meter at no cost within 48 hours.

The statement added that the management of PHED extended its apologies to the Council and pleaded for the sustainance of cordial relationship with journalists in the State.

NUJ commended journalists and media houses in the State for their support and cooperation in handling the issues concerning the Union.

The statement, therefore, urged journalists and media houses to resume activities with the Electricity distribution company, assuring that the Union will continue to protect the welfare of members and the integrity of the pen profession.

The Union however accepted the apologies and the decision of the Management of PHED and warned against reneging on the agreement reached as the union will not hesitate to take further drastic actions if they fail to keep to their part of the bargain.