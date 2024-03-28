Abandoned Projects In Rivers: NDDC Orders Contractors Back To Site

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has ordered contractors handling various projects in Rivers State to go back to their sites and complete the jobs.

The order was not unconnected with an earlier discovery by the Rivers Representative on the NDDC Board, Chief Tony Okocha that over 900 NDDC abandoned projects litter the nooks and crannies of Rivers State.

Handing down the marching order to the contractors during an interactive session with them at the NDDC office in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State Representative on the NDDC Board, Chief Tony Okocha also urged the contractors to deliver quality jobs if they wished to be paid, stressing that only quality and well executed jobs would be paid for.

Okocha who disclosed that the meeting was called at the instance of the Board to ascertain the challenges of the contractors, assured them that the present Governing Board led by Barr. Chiedu Ebie would pay appropriate attention to their needs, while urging them to return to the site.

Thanking President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the caliber of people he appointed into the 7th Governing Board of the NDDC, Okocha passionately appealed to him to remove the commission from the Treasury Single Account (TSA) to enable speedy delivery of projects and to prevent abandonment of projects.

Speaking on behalf of the over 200 contractors, Chief A. C. Ordu, General Ebie Chimezie and a few others, thanked the Rivers Representative on the NDDC Board Chief Tony Okocha for initiating the meeting with them for the first time since the inception of the commission.

They enumerated the challenges faced by the contractors and made useful suggestions on the ways to assist NDDC deliver on its mandate. They also joined the Rivers Representative in appealing to the President to remove the NDDC from the Treasury Single Account (TSA) to enable it carry out its operations successfully for the benefit of the Niger Delta people.

It could be recalled that the Rivers State Representative on the NDDC Board, Chief Tony Okocha had earlier raised the alarm that over 900 NDDC projects were abandoned in Rivers State.