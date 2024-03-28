Obuah Gears Up For New Task As Coordinator, Abuja Metropolitan Management Council

The new coordinator of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja Metropolitan Management Council, Bro Felix Obuah says he cannot wait to see that the nation’s capital becomes the microcosm of the Nigerian State it ought to be.

Bro Obuah, seen by his admirers as a master planner and detribalized Nigerian made the disclosure while responding to his appointment as the new arrowhead of the metropolitan management council of the FCT.

According to the immediate past Sole Administrator, Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA), the federal capital is the melting pot of the Nigerian unity and if well managed and coordinated, Nigeria everywhere will begin to see themselves as one, and their diverse cultures, the source of their strength.

Bro Obuah said the right time to accomplish this necessity is now that the collective dream is being commendably powered by the renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He lauded President Tinubu for his insight and pragmatic leadership approach above party lines in his choice of aides to move the country to desired heights.

Bro Obuah appealed to all Nigerians to support and pray for Mr. President’s Renewed Hope Agenda, assuring that a brighter light is guaranteed at the end of the tunnel.