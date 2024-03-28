Read Books That Impact Your Lives – Prof Odu

Rivers State Deputy Governor, Prof. Ngozi Nma Odu has called on the younger generation to imbibe the habit of reading books that positively impact on their lives.

Prof Odu made this call during a Book Launch titled Words for Life written by Chief Ibe Eresia Eke at the NBA House, Moscow Road. Port Harcourt recently.

According to the Deputy Governor, the younger ones are no longer reading, all they do is social media but in addition to that they need to have copies of good books in order to pass on information and knowledge to build a greater society and country.

She commended the author for putting his thoughts together to produce nuggets that would positively impact on people’s lives, noting that nuggets are the kind of words that encourages somebody and they are inspirational, sometimes when people have suicidal feelings and they read nuggets, whether biblical nuggets or secular world nuggets, it encourages them to say no I will not give up things can get better.

“This little book is going to impact on our lives, this little book is also going to encourage us to encourage others to put things together, the author has traversed the world, he has picked up things and that is the good thing about rendering service, you pick up things that change your life.

These nuggets are not for him alone they are for all of us, it is for children, it is a word for life, if anybody wanted to die and they listen to some of these nuggets they will know that there is hope, it renews your hope, it renews your imagination, it renews your force to be good and be something great”. The Deputy Governor stressed.

In his opening remarks, the Chairman of the occasion Chief David Briggs, said the author through his book has impacted on the younger generation, by guiding them aright and ensuring that they do not repeat the mistakes of their fathers and commended him for attaining such feat, adding that he has always associated himself with progressive ideas.

Earlier, the author of the book Words for Life, Chief Ibe Eresia Eke had said he always had the passion for writing which informed his decision to put together practical wisdom nuggets for people to live by.