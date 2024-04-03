Gov Fubara Applauds Performance Of Model Primary Health Centre Rumuigbo

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara has expressed satisfaction with the performance of the Model Primary Healthcare Centre Rumuigbo.

Governor Fubara expressed this during a facility tour of the Primary Health Centre Rumuigbo as part of his quarterly supervisory tour of Primary Healthcare facilities to ensure the facilities function optimally on Friday 29th March, 2024.

Represented by his Deputy, Prof Ngozi Nma Odu, Governor Fubara said UNICEF and partners expects Chief Executives of States to personally lead the drive to fast track efficient and effective primary healthcare delivery.

According to the Governor, his impression is that the place is very clean the staffs are up and doing and the community is also involved.

“You can see that this is really a primary healthcare centre that has impacted its environs and the community chiefs, women leaders, everybody is here this means they are all working in unison and that is what is expected for anything that has to do with primary health care”. The Governor stressed.

In his remarks, the Executive Secretary of the Rivers State Primary Healthcare Management Board, Dr. Kinikanwo Green thanked Governor Fubara for his good work especially in the health sector and commended him for the promotions, ongoing employment of health workers, inauguration of the Rivers State Healthcare Insurance Scheme and others.

He noted that under the watch of the Governor, Rivers State has won the UNICEF and Nigeria Governor’s Forum Award, adding that the State is the Zonal Champion in the South- South Zone.

Also speaking, the Dr. Nengi Anthony, the Doctor in charge of Model Primary Healthcare Centre Rumuigbo, said there is a high influx of patients seeking medical attention at the facility and pleaded for more health professionals to be recruited to improve its service delivery.

On her part Mrs Abiola Mapaderun who brought her child for immunization, thanked the Governor for visiting the Health centre.

According to her, the doctors and other health personnel were doing well but the challenge is the long hours they spend each time they visit because the patient population far outweighs the population of the medical personnel.