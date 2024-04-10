Kano Gov Asks EFCC To Release Report On Ganduje

Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf has responded to the allegation by his predecessor, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje that his administration has failed in its eight months period of governing the state.

Governor Yusuf, reacting to the assertion, said that Ganduje’s 8-year tenure was characterised by maladministration, massive records of corruption, diversion of public funds and sale of government properties.

Yusuf, in a statement on Sunday by his spokesperson, Sanusi Tofa, regretted that Ganduje “shamelessly spoke about non-existent failure in the present administration, instead of facing the nemesis of corruption and political violence hanging around his neck.”

The Governor emphasised that he would leave no stone unturned in pursuing the alleged scandal surrounding a dollar video, to a logical conclusion.

Governor Yusuf then charged the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFFC) to release the forensic investigation it conducted on the “Gandollar saga” in 2018, for public consumption.

The Kano State governor advised the immediate-past governor of the state, to “rather buckle up in defence of his already battered image at the court, instead of further exposing his impunity on the media space.”

The statement reminded the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on “how his alleged gross penchant for corruption has brought shame and disgrace to the good people of Kano, insisting that no amount of media campaign would hinder the process of bringing him to book on what he called the glaring cases of corruption filed against him.”

Part of the statement reads: “Our eight months in office has remarkably outweighed Ganduje’s eight wasted years of political caricature and maladministration by all standards.

“We wish to reaffirm the present administration’s resolve and readiness to make anyone found guilty of corruption to face the full wrath of the law for thier intentional wrong doings,” the statement added.

Governor Yusuf, however, maintained that “his administration is multifacetedly inclined, prioritising focus and attention on socio-economic and physical infrastructure developments for the overall well-being of Kano and the good people of Kano State.”

He said the assumption by some people that efforts by the government to unravel corruption charges against Ganduje and members of his immediate family was an attempt to cover up, clearly means that such category of people were either under false illusion or being economical with the truth.

“For whatever option, Kano state government would advise the former Governor to show cause why his name, that of his family, and the entire people of Kano should permanently erase from the global embarrassment that the dollar video has generated,” Governor Yusuf said.

On the allegations of poor governance despite increased federal allocation to the state, Governor Yusuf revealed that his administration is still struggling to recover from the state of bankruptcy that Ganduje plunged the state in his last eight years.

Yusuf said apart from inheriting liability and debt running into over N300 billion from the Ganduje’s administration, he alleged further that the immediate past APC government in the state sold almost all the property and assets to Ganduje, members of his family, and his cronies.