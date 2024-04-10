President Tinubu Vows To Overcome Rivals, Achieve Destiny

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed confidence that the future of Nigerian children would be brighter with the signing of the Student Loans Re-enactment Bill.

Speaking during an Iftar gathering with members of the APC Presidential Campaign Council and the Independent Campaign Council, the President emphasized the importance of education in combating poverty and highlighted the significance of providing opportunities for the children of the less privileged.

He affirmed that education is the key to fighting poverty and creating a promising future for the younger generation.

In addition to addressing education, President Tinubu reassured Nigerians that the country’s economy is on a path of sustainable growth and prosperity.

He acknowledged the challenges of inflation but expressed determination in addressing them.

The President highlighted efforts to stabilize the exchange rate and improve the financial landscape, leading to revenue expansion and the restoration of Nigeria’s standing in the international community.

President Tinubu commended the members of the PCC and ICC for their contributions to his election success and emphasized the need for continued hard work and dedication.

He urged citizens to remain faithful and supportive, emphasizing that progress takes time and consistent focus.

The President called for unity and self-reliance, emphasizing the importance of addressing Nigeria’s challenges and working towards prosperity together.

Vice-President Kashim Shettima, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Senator Simon Lalong, and other officials also expressed gratitude to the supporters for their perseverance and assured them that President Tinubu remained committed to their cause and would fulfill their expectations.