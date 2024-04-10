Investor Gives Kudos To Fubara Over Welfare Policies

The Managing Director of Gosh Project Nigeria limited, Jeff Ayi Oko has lauded Governor Siminialayi Fubara for making the well-being of the people his priority.

Mr Oko while chatting with newsmen during the flag-off of the Port Harcourt International Automobile Spare Parts Trading and Commercial Center, KM 17, Elelenwo/Rumukrushi in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, said there could be no better way of satisfying the yearning of the people than giving them a conducive environment for business activities that will in turn bring about the enhancement of the economic life of the State.

According to him, Governor Siminialayi Fubara has demonstrated quite clearly in his few months in office that he has a vision to leave a legacy for posterity. He said although governance is absolutely impossible to touch all sectors but he sees the governor as a man who will match words with action by doing certain unimaginable wonders to the satisfaction of the masses.

Giving the description of the project, Mr. Oko said when completed the center will be a one-stop shop for automobile spare parts and mechanic shops that will encompass other business activities.

He said the facilities will also include 10,000 lock up shops, 50 industrial warehouses, food courts, 25 banking facilities, hotel facilities, 25 plazas, ultra modern shopping complex, mega filling station, export and import trading facilities and lots more, adding that the project will be in different phases but is expected to be completed in 36 months.

He reiterated that apart from income generation, the project will also create employment for the youths and also curb the problems of littered Spare Parts shops and mechanic workshops that have defaced the city.