Ven Ugoha Highlights Importance Of Gratitude In Thanksgiving

Dignitaries from all walks of life recently gathered in Elelenwo to celebrate the 58th birthday of Hon. Chief Barr. O. K. Chinda DSSRS, the minority leader representing Obio Akpor in the Federal House of Representatives.

The event which took place at St. Mark’s Anglican Church in the Elelenwo Deanery, was officiated by the Bishop of Evo Diocese, Rt Rev. Innocent Ordu and Ven Azubuike Ugoha focusing on the power and blessings of thanksgiving.

Venerable Ugoha emphasized that offering thanksgiving to God without resentment and with a repentant heart is essential. He urged Christians to serve God truthfully, as genuine gratitude leads to divine blessings.

Ven. Ugoha also spoke with the press after the service, describing it as a tripartite thanksgiving organized by the Elelenwo community to honor Hon. Chinda’s achievements, including his investiture as the Grand Patron of Obio Akpor Battalion Council of the Boys Brigade of Nigeria and recent electoral and court victories.

During the service, Ven. Ugoha encouraged the congregation to demonstrate selflessness and fulfill their responsibilities, using Hon. O.K. Chinda as an example. He highlighted Chinda’s legislative record, which showcased his dedication to proposing motions and bills that alleviate people’s plight.

The vicar also called for unity among politicians and the public, citing the harmonious worship of both Muslim and Christian dignitaries as a testament to shared humanity.

The clergy expressed gratitude to all the politicians and dignitaries in attendance, particularly acknowledging former Governor of Rivers State and FCT Minister, Chief Barr Nyesom Wike GSSRS POS Africa, and the Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives, Dr. Tajudeen Abbas, for their positive remarks on Hon. Chinda’s achievements. The highlights of the thanksgiving service included the ceremonial cutting of the birthday cake and prayers offered for the celebrant by Rt Rev. Innocent Ordu.