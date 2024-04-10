Nyesom Wike Reassures Kinsmen

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike has assured his kinsmen that he would not disappoint them while carrying out his duties as a minister.

Wike, spoke as a Special Guest of Honour, weekend, at the 2024 Annual Cultural Day celebration of Ogbako Ikwerre Organisation Worldwide, the apex socio-cultural organisation of Ikwerre ethnic nationality.

The minister, who was represented by Chukwuemeka Woke, his former Chief of Staff as a governor, expressed gratitude to Ikwerre people for the support he enjoyed while on the saddle as governor of the state for eight years.

Wike noted that the Ikwerre people benefited from his administration in areas of appointment and upgrade of their traditional chieftaincy stools, adding that the organisation was instrumental to the victory of President Bola Tinubu in the state during the 2023 polls.

The FCT Minister advised the people of Ikwerre Ethnic Nationality to be united and politically vigilant, urging other ethnic groups in the state to rally around President Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda, for the development of the State and country.

He said: “The minister has asked me to inform his people that he will not disappoint you in the performance of his function as FCT Minister.”

Also, the President of the organization, Eze Godspower Onuekwa, commended the leadership of Ikwerre, for using the culture to ensure peace and development in the state and country.