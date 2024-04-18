BCS Calls On Nigerian Govt. To Forge Harmonious Leadership

The Brotherhood of the Cross and Star (BCS) has called on Nigerian leaders to forge a harmonious leadership and acknowledge the presence of God in their midst.

BSC Spokesman, Patriarch Christ Shepherd Amah Williams during the press briefing organized by BCS College of Bishops to formally announce the universal celebration of the 23rd coronation anniversary of His Holiness Olumba Olumba Obu, in Port Harcourt.

He said there was need for humanity to turn to God for divine guidance adding that His Holiness Olumba Olumba Obu warned against the propagation of discord and animosity; religious violence and the promotion of self-interest at the expense of the collective well-being.

In his message to Nigerian leaders, Amah said “it is imperative to note that this is no time to continue to relish in the already failed human wisdom given the manifold crises plaguing humankind from the recurrent economic downturn to the proliferation of conflicts and diseases.

He enjoined Nigerian government to always know that this country is loved by God and the spiritual glory of Israel has since moved to Nigeria as Nigeria is now the physical abode of God.

PSC Amah Williams further warned that no individual or faction should stoke the flames of discord nor perpetrate violence for any cause and encouraged Nigerians to embrace faith, recognizing that through divine intervention the prevailing turbulence will yield to a new era of tranquility and prosperity.

On what Brotherhood of the Cross and Star truely is, he informed that it is a universal divine institution dedicated to the teaching and practice of universal love, peace and righteousness in alignment with the Holy Spirit.

Still speaking he said BCS goes beyond conventional categorizations as a church, political entity, secret society or cult.

“Brotherhood of the Cross and Star is a non-denominational, non-sectional and non-governmental organization. It represents the total manifestation of God’s Kingdom on earth, fulfilling the prayer for His Kingdom to come and His will to be done on earth as it is in heaven, as written in Matthew 6:9.

The term Brotherhood symbolizes unity, love and the interconnectedness or coming together of all God’s creations, while the Cross embodies the concept of bearing one another’s burdens, mirroring the sacrificial act of Christ on the Cross of Calvary.

star represents the radiant glory of Christ, in essence, Brotherhood of the Cross and Star serves as a gathering of God’s creations, united in mutual support and anticipation of divine glory through our Lord Jesus Christ”, he explained.

He maintained that His Holiness Olumba Olumba Obu leads the Brotherhood of the Cross and Star not as a pastor or church leader but as the sovereign ruler over all realms and dominions of the universe.

He added that his kingdom transcends earthly confines, shunning competition or grandiose displays of power while his mission is to establish his authority and reign of righteousness, justice and love upon the earth.

On the coronation anniversary, the BCS spokesman hinted that the physical coronation of the king of kings and the lord of lords in the year 2001 satisfies the prayers and yearning of prophets and sages of old and fulfilled ancient and biblical prophecies.

“It consummates the prayer and request of our lord Jesus Christ for he is that same spirit as our lord Jesus Christ and has come back to be glorified by his father.

The celebration serves to remind mankind that the kingdom of this world have become the kingdoms of our lord and his Christ and he shall reign forever and ever as recorded in Revelations 11:15, he quipped”

The briefing was attended by the BSC Spokesman, Patriarch Christ Shepherd Amah Williams, deputy spokesman- Archbishop Emmanuel Ekuri, Innocent Omini, Mmama Ebele, Bishop of Rivers State, Archbishop Ebifubara Nengia, Rivers State Administrator-Archbishop Emmanuel Amaewhule, among several others.