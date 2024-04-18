Trigger-Happy  Soldier Kills Woman In Enugu

The Nigerian Army has confirmed the killing of a lady in their barracks in Enugu by a soldier.

The Director Army Public Relations, Onyema Nwachukwu, however dismissed reports that the soldier was a repentant Boko Haram terrorist who was enlisted into the army.

Nwachukwu, a Major General, said; “Much as it is highly regrettable that a young lady lost her life in the hands of a man with whom she was in an amorous relationship, the incident should not be latched on to insinuate a laughable claim that the dastardly act was committed by a repentant Boko Haram recruited into the Nigerian Army.

“It is pertinent therefore to clear the air on the allegation as insinuated by Sahara Reporters.

“The NA has at no point in time, either in the past or present enlisted repentant Boko Haram members to its strength.

“However, considerations were given to Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) who in the fight against terrorism and insurgency in the North East distinguished themselves morally and patriotically. Such members of the CJTF must have also shown commitment, dedication and loyalty to the service and the nation.

“The sad incident of the gruesome murder of Miss Hauwakulu Tabra by Private Adamu Muhammad occurred on the night of Thursday 11 April 2024 and her corpse was discovered within the barracks on Friday 12 April 2024.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the late Hauwakulu Tabra was actually murdered by the said soldier, who is presently in detention for further investigation to unravel the motive behind his actions.

“The Nigerian Army extends its heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased Miss Hauwakulu Tabra and also emphatically assert that at no time has the NA enlisted repentant Boko Haram members into its fold as mischievously insinuated.

“The general public should be rest assured that justice will be served, as the NA will not condone any unprofessional conduct or indiscipline within its ranks,” the statement reads.