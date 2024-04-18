Jnr Pope Not Buried Yet – Police

The Anambra Police Command has clarified the media reports that the victims of boat mishap which killed Nollywood actor, John Paul Obumneme Odonwodo better known by his stage name; Junior Pope and 4 other crew members have been buried by the riverside.

The command’s spokesperson, Ikenga Tochukwu in a statement issued on Sunday, 14th April, 2024, said that only three of the deceased families agreed that the victims be buried by the riverside.

Ikenga, a superintendent of police further noted that while one of the families came back to exhume the remains of their daughter, the remains of Junior Pope and one other are still in the morgue.

“The Command on an inquiry about the unconfirmed information that the recovered bodies including Junior Pope were buried by the Riverside where the boat accident happened, discovered that three of the deceased Families accepted the victim should be buried beside the river.

“But later, the family of one of the victims decided to exhume the body to be given a proper burial in her State while the other two were still buried there.

“Also, Junoir Pope and one other are still in the morgue and await the deceased family’s funeral arrangements, Please let’s be guided.”

The police spokesman also stated that the command is still carrying on with its investigation into the unfortunate incident.

“Meanwhile, the producer of the movie and the two boat drivers’ Statements have been obtained, and other necessary actions/moves already emplaced by the Operatives as directed by the Commissioner of Police to determine the criminal liability of any person, if any, in the mishap.”