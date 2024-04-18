Tai Council Boss Commissions Another Lodge For Youth Corps Members   

The Tai Council Chairman, Hon. Mbakpone Friday Okpe says provision of more lodges for Youth Corpers in his Council areas is informed by the interest of his administration in the education of Tai youngster, stressing that with more Corpers posted to the area the more there will be enough teachers to teach the children in various schools.

Commissioning Corpers’ lodge at Botem community in Tai, the Council Chairman said his administration will not go back on its policy of revamping the educational sector, stressing it is a duty he owes the people of Tai .

He said the project is part of his electioneering campaign promises to his people .

According to him, his desire to provide quality education for his people is what motivated him to build Corpers lodge in most of the communities noting that the Corpers are the ones who teach the children at school stressing if provision for accommodation is not made, the Corpers would not be on ground to perform their statutory duties.

He solid foundation for education must be laid for children in order for them to take over affairs after ” our retirement, stressing that he doesn’t play with anything that has to do with education.

Hon. Okpe urged the Corpers to handle the accommodation with utmost care to enable subsequent corps members who would be posted to the area to also utilize the facilities.

Your duty is to manage and maintain it as if it is your personal house and property to enable other Corpers that will come behind you to enjoy the facilities” he pleaded.

He also pleaded with the people of Botem community to treasure the facility and protect it, saying anything outside that will amount to ingratitude.

He commended his Councilors for being his source of strength in working effectively.

The Special guest of honour, Hon Aaron Chukwuemeka, Chairman Caretaker Committee, People’s Democratic Party ( PDP) in his speech commended the Council Chairman for his administrative acumen and his ability to judiciously manage the Council resources .

He said the sole aim of electing Hon. Okpe as their Council Chairman has been justified looking at his giant achievements that has touched lives.

According to him, the PDP as a party is satisfied with the cream of Council Chairmen they have at present, ” As a Party we did not make mistake to have given tickets to our present local government Chairmen to represent us because in their respective LGA’s they are performing and touching lives by putting legacy projects that is appreciated by the people,” he said.

The NYSC State Coordinator, Mr. George Mfongang who poured accolades on Hon. Okpe said building Corpers lodge with such facilities is unprecedented in modern times, saying the gesture can only be demonstrated by a man that has passion for education.

While appealing to the people of Botem community in ensure the welfare and safety of the Corps members become their top most priority.

He also assured that more Corps members would be posted to Tai so as to enable them meet up with the educational needs of the students.

The newly commissioned Corpers lodge comprises of 8 rooms self-contained, with a large kitchen equipped with gas cooker and cylinder, deep freezer, all the rooms with beds, pillows wardrobes, reading tables and chairs, standby generator, borehole with water tank and other facilities.