Our Govt Won’t Let You Down, Gov Fubara Assures Kalabari People

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has reassured the people of the Kalabari ethnic nationality that his administration is committed to prioritizing their collective well-being and overall development, in line with the social contract signed with the people of Rivers State.

Speaking at the Degema Simplified Movement’s Thanksgiving event held at the Rt. Hon. Tonye Ezekiel Harry Stadium in Degema Town, Degema Local Government Area, Governor Fubara urged the people of Kalabari to support and encourage his government. He emphasized that the government belongs to the people and expressed his desire for their unwavering support.

Represented by Rep Awaji-Anombek Abiante, the member representing Andoni/Opobo/Nkoro federal constituency in the House of Representatives, the governor appealed for the continued prayers of the Kalabari people.

He expressed hope that they would gather at the same venue in the future to thank God for the successes achieved during his tenure.

Governor Fubara acknowledged the historical significance of Degema as the headquarters of the famous Degema Province. He lamented that the town had not received its fair share of development compared to other provincial head-quarters in the country.

In response, he announced that the Rivers State government would soon commence construction of the original Trans Kalabari Road—an infrastructure project demanded by the Degema people and long-awaited by the Kalabari community. The governor assured them that the road would be completed under his administration, despite any distractions or obstacles.

Governor Fubara also criticized certain elected representatives who, instead of supporting the government’s efforts to develop Rivers State, have falsely claimed that the state government lacks the funds to pay for projects.

He deemed this attitude regressive and indicative of a problem with those individuals. He further highlighted that even the resources earmarked for Degema in the 1980s were not delivered as intended, depriving the community of necessary equipment and materials.

In his solidarity message at the event, Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Chief (Dr.) Tammy Danagogo, emphasized that their celebration was not only for Governor Fubara but for the entire state of Rivers. He affirmed the governor’s dedication to serving the people and expressed gratitude for the successful performance of Governor Fubara, whom the people elected and blessed by God.

The SSG congratulated the people of Degema Local Government Area on the upcoming commencement of the original Trans Kalabari Road, highlighting that the residents of Tombia, Bakana, Ogunama, and Bukuma would now have access to their communities by road—an unprecedented development.

The Director-General of the Simplified Movement and former Rivers Assembly lawmaker, Hon. Evans Bipi, in his brief speech, pledged the support of the original 10th Assembly members to Governor Fubara’s government, commending the governor’s well-executed projects.

Bipi assured that the lawmakers would prioritize legislation that benefits the people of Rivers State and affirmed their commitment to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Several prominent individuals, including Chief David Briggs, Hon. Boniface Emerengwa, Hon. Adulphus Orubienimigha, Hon. Manuchim Tamuno Opubo Umezuruike, and Chief Ngo Martins Yellowe, Hon. Charles Anyanwu, Chief Abiye Davies, amongst others, conveyed their goodwill messages.

They expressed their unwavering support for Governor Fubara and thanked him for his people-oriented projects in the state.