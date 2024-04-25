Developmental Agenda For Rivers State Still Priority – Gov. Fubara

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has asserted that nothing can impede his Administration’s developmental agenda for the State.

Governor Fubara made this assertion during the Thanksgiving Service for the Supreme Court Victory organized by the Simplified Movement of Ogba Egbema Ndoni Local Government Area in his honour and that of his Deputy, Prof. Ngozi Nma Odu in Omoku, on Sunday, April 21, 2024.

Governor Fubara urged the people of the State to continue promoting peace, acting peacefully, and behaving in a peaceful manner to attract development, emphasizing that peace shall prevail in homes, churches, and the entire State.

Represented by his Deputy, Prof. Ngozi Nma Odu, Governor Fubara expressed gratitude to the People of ONELGA for demonstrating their support for him and his Deputy, emphasizing that actions speak louder than words.

“Since morning, you have come out not because you are idle, but because you love the Governor. You have come to show the world your support for our Government, and that you stand by our Government. You know that the Ogba People hold a special place in my heart. I told you when I came here that ONELGA will be the hub of industrial development, and I have commenced with the Elele – Omoku Road, because for industries to thrive, infrastructure like roads is essential,” the Governor further emphasized.

Governor Fubara, who affirmed that his Administration will continue to thank the Almighty God for all blessings, said, “We have come today to thank God, and it is Biblical. When ten lepers were healed, only one came back to thank God, and Jesus said, ‘Were not ten cleansed? Where are the nine?’ So, we are fortunate and happy to be that one person who came back to thank God, because without God, we would not be here.”

The State Chief Executive, who disclosed his unwavering focus and determination, stated that distractions will not deter him from achieving his developmental targets for the State. He expressed confidence that with God’s grace, he will meet these targets.

In his remarks, the Director-General of the Simplified Movement, Hon. Evans Bipi, explained that the purpose of the thanksgiving Service was to express gratitude to God for Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s numerous victories at the tribunal, Appeal Court, and the Supreme Court. He questioned why some individuals are displeased with the ongoing thanksgiving services across the State.

According to him, God and the people of Rivers State are paramount to Governor Fubara’s Administration, highlighting that the Governor’s recent announcement regarding the increased internally generated revenue of the State demonstrates his commitment to open and transparent governance.

Also speaking, the State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Adaeze Chidinma Oreh, praised the Governor’s continued demonstration of love for the people of ONELGA through the appointment of eminent sons and daughters of ONELGA into positions of trust and the execution of numerous projects across the length and breadth of the LGA.