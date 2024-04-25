Prof. Odu Re-echoes Roles of Women In Development

Rivers State Deputy Governor, Prof. Ngozi Nma Odu says women play very important roles in the socio economic development of the church and the society at large.

Prof. Odu echoed this while speaking during the 2024 Opening Ceremony of Filling the Jar Assembly organized by Methodist Church Nigeria Women at Banham Methodist Cathedral, Aggrey Road, in Port Harcourt on Thursday 18th April, 2024.

The Deputy Governor expressed gratitude to the women on behalf of Governor Fubara who believes in the efficacy of prayers, for their prayers to promote peace in the State, stressed that whenever the Almighty God is involved in a matter what seems impossible would be made possible.

“I thank you for your prayers for the Governor and myself and pray that God rewards your labour of love, because if there is peace in Rivers State there would be development and when development comes it is like the rain it falls on everybody, so we thank you for upholding us and the entire State in your prayers, please let it not stop.” The Deputy Governor quipped.

She said women play important role in the society, while insisting that nobody can ignore the input of women or relegate them to the background, because even in politics and elections women vote more, and are powerful.

According to the Deputy Governor, the theme, Arise and Build which was drawn from Nehemiah 2:18, is apt and calls on women to arise and pour out their hearts in prayer to God, adding that with prayers they can build their homes and the nation.

In her address, the National President Methodist Church Nigeria, Women’s Fellowship, Deaconess Maria Onyaidu Aba, welcomed delegates to the 9th edition of filling the Jah Assembly, said it is important to note that there are different walls and gates that have broken down, such as wall of love, fellowship, economy, studying the word of God as well as doing the will of God. She said the women must rise and build all these walls, stressing that while building they must be vigilant of destroyers of good works.

The event which was a gathering of over three thousand women leaders across the South- South Zone of Nigeria with seasoned Ministers of God, featured prayer for families, states and the nation, while healing services and seminar presentations were made.