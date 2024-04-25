Rivers PDP Condemns Arrest Of Fubara’s Loyalists In Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has condemned the arrest and detention of some loyalists of the Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminialayi Fubara in Abuja on Thursday 18 April 2024, urging the Inspector General of Police to order their release without further delay.

It would be recalled that supporters of Governor Siminialayi Fubara, including Hon. Goodboy Sokari Goodboy, the Lawmaker representing Ahoada East Constituency in the State House of Assembly and Mr Ezebunwo Ichemati were arrested by the Nigeria Police, under the supervision of the Ikwerre local government Council Chairman, Samuel Nwanosike.

Publicity Secretary of the Party, Sydney Tambari Gbara said in reaction to the incident that the arrest was part of plans by enemies of the State to intimidate Fubara’s loyalists to provoke crises that could spill over to Rivers State despite efforts by Sir Siminalayi Fubara to maintain peace in the State.

“The arrest at the Wadata House where party men of timber and calibre from the PDP were meeting to forge unity in the rank and file of the party is another sad and embarrassing experience of unending acts of harassment suffered by PDP members loyal to Governor Fubara.

It was unimaginable that associates and supporters of Governors and leaders from other states were cheering their leaders as they arrived at the Wadata House unhindered, those from Rivers who came to identify with Governor Fubara were being harassed, intimidated, arrested and detained by the Police without provocation.

We have time without number advise the police to remain neutral and not allow themselves to be used by political jobbers to settle political scores, especially those concerning Rivers State.

The PDP also called on Rivers people, particularly supporters of Governor Fubara to remain strong and unwavering in their commitment.