Health Ministry Seals Hospital Over Quackery

The Rivers State Ministry of Health through the Director of Medical Services Dr. Vincent Wachukwu accompanied by the Chairman Nigeria Medical Association Rivers State, Dr. Ebbi Robinson on Sunday,21 April,2024 sealed up Divine Love Hospital operating off Okporo road, Rumuodara in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area over Quackery and death of patient who came for surgery.

A statement by Hope Avundaa, Secretary of NMA in Rivers State revealed that the hospital was earlier investigated by the NMA Rivers state following reports of unexplained death and substandard medical practices.

Dr. Avundaa disclosed that the Hospital was reportedly run by a Medical Doctor and five Auxillary nurses who carry out treatments and surgeries without documentations as revealed by hospital records.

He said investigation also revealed a poor sanitary environment, unkempt wards and unhygienic theatre, with no provisions for sterilization of equipments and the facility was found to be operating without due registration and approval from the Rivers State Ministry of Health.

Meanwhile the Director of Medical services in Rivers State Ministry of Health Dr. Wachukwu disclosed that the operators of the hospital will be prosecuted.

We gathered that the Medical Director of the hospital is in detention as at press time.