Gunmen Kill University Professor Of Law, Abduct Two

Gunmen have killed a professor of law at Babcock University, Ilishan, Ogun, Yinka Olomojobi, and abducted two others in the Iperu area of the state.

Olomojobi was shot dead on Friday for allegedly refusing to be taken away by the suspected gunmen.

While he was shot dead, two residents were kidnapped and taken to an unknown destination.

But the spokesperson of the Ogun State Police Command, Omolola Odutola, said one person had been arrested in connection with the incident.

“A two-week-old security man was arrested based on reasonable suspicion as police commence discreet investigation,” she said.

“A report from the Iperu Division indicates that a kidnapping and murder incident occurred on the 19th of April, 2024, at about 9:20 pm.”

“A suspicious coincidence led the police to arrest one Awada Ishaya of Plateau state who was employed two weeks ago when the event centre was launched as a security man for further interrogation,” Odutola said.

“The lecturer was taken to Babcock University Teaching Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“Efforts are underway to apprehend the culprits and rescue the kidnapped victims. Further updates will be provided as the situation develops.”

Gunshots were heard at the Ajadeh Event Centre on Sagamu Road, in the Iperu area in Ogun State.

Eyewitnesses said eight men dressed in black, and armed with guns emerged from an unknown place, went into the relaxing lounge, and opened fire indiscriminately.

They later identified Prof Olowojobi as the victim shot in the chest for resisting to go away with the hoodlum.

At the same time, a manager of a car stand known as Dare, and one other yet-to-be-identified person, were said to have been taken captive by the gunmen.