Surrender Yourself To EFCC, FG Tells Yahaya Bello

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi has frowned at the former governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello for disobeying the invitation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), saying that the federal government would not condone obstruction of justice or investigation by its agencies of any citizens no matter their status.

The operatives of the anti-graft agency stormed the Abuja residence of Yahaya Bello on Wednesday to arrest him after an invitation but resisted arrest.

The former governor had been invited by the EFCC to answer questions over allegations of misappropriation of N80 billion during his tenure as governor of Kogi State.

In a statement made available to the journalists on Thursday in Abuja by the Attorney General, tagged, ‘ EFCC Should Not Be Obstructed From Performing Its Lawful Duty’ he said that the federal government would not condone obstruction of justice or investigation by its agencies of citizens no matter their status.

The statement reads, ” The bizarre drama confronting the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in the course of its efforts to perform its statutory duty has come to my notice (Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice) as a matter of very grave concern.

“It is now beyond doubt that the EFCC is given power by the law to invite any person of interest to interact with them in the course of their investigation into any matter regardless of status.

” Therefore, the least that we can all do when invited, is not to put any obstruction in the way of EFCC but to honourably answer their invitation. A situation where public officials who are themselves subject to protection by law enforcement agents will set up a stratagem of obstruction to the civil and commendable efforts of the EFCC to perform its duty is, to say the least, insufferably disquieting. A flight from the law does not resolve issues at stake but only exacerbates it.

” I state unequivocally that I stand for the rule of law and will promptly call EFCC and indeed any other agency to order when there is indication of any transgression of the fundamental rights of any Nigerian by any of the agencies but I also tenaciously hold the view that institutions of State should be allowed to function effectively and efficiently.

” Nigeria has a vibrant judicial system that is capable of protecting everyone who follows the rule of law in seeking protection.

“I, therefore, encourage anyone who has been invited by the EFCC or any other agency to immediately toe the path of decency and civility by honoring such invitation instead of embarking on a temporizing self-help and escapism that can only put our country in a bad light before the rest of the world.”