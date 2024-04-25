Okania-Ogbogoro Road: Fubara Untangling Development

Yes, it will be appropriate to describe most of the development actions of Sir Siminalayi Fubara as “untangling”, as some of the inherited projects are either stunted or completely halted in a state of entanglement.

But, as a man with the Midas touch, Sir Siminalayi Fubara is steadily unravelling and resolving the various shades of puzzles for the interest of the people.

This is because he absolutely understands that governance is about providing maximum comfort for the maximum number of the citizens who are the primary stakeholders in society.

This perhaps informs his concern for those living within the Port Harcourt metropolitan city that lament the deplorable state of some of the roads leading to their abodes.

In order to change such narratives, Governor Siminalayi Fubara has been identifying such critical routes that would be of relief to the citizens and promptly acting on them.

That of course is the case of Okania-Ogbogoro road in Obio Akpor local government area of the state. In fact, both the road and the people living in that axis were abandoned since March 2020 and the road became impassable such that it gradually wore out until it turned into a gully.

But, seeing the suffering of the people and the significance of that route especially with the ongoing construction work on the Port Harcourt ring road, it became imperative for Governor Fubara to come to the rescue of the people.

First, it will serve as an alternate route to ease off traffic on the East-West road and perhaps also to connect commuters from Ogbogoro to the Uzoba axis and its surroundings.

Besides serving the purpose of relief, it is important to the urban growth and economic expansion of the State, as it will help both commuters and residents of the area to link to the main activities within the state and help to reduce the loss of man-hours in all business activities.

In addition, with the reconstruction of the road, there will be reduction in transportation fare and vehicular maintenance.

Also, the security situation will be improved with timeous response of security agencies in emergencies.

Of course, while properties along the axis will further appreciate in value to the benefit of owners, new businesses will spring up and old ones will once again begin to prosper.

The road, which is now awarded to a competent construction firm, CCECC Nigeria Limited, is 5 kilometers in length with a width of 10 meter.

For durability, the road also has a drain length of 2.5074 kilometers and is expected to be completed in 5 months.

This is one project that will cost the Rivers State Government the sum of N6,734,865,277.88k. Already, the government, in her proactive measure, has paid 40% of the contract sum with subsequent payments to be made on issuance of interim certificates as work progresses towards completion of the entire project.

Indeed, the project is being applauded by both the high and the low in Rivers State especially in consideration of the fact that it is to be funded with savings from the state’s internally generated revenue without borrowing.

Obviously, the delivery approach continues to showcase Governor Siminalayi Fubara as one with the Midas touch to turnaround the development trajectory of the state without creating debt burden for the people.

It further demonstrates his accounting sagacity and proves his competence as a true technocrat who understands the basic principles of governance and leadership without noise.

Apparently, by the time Okania-Ogbogoro road will be completed, Rivers people will truly understand that Sir Siminalayi Fubara came into office prepared to work for the greater glory of the state and for the prosperity of the people without any razzmatazz.