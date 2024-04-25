ONELGA Is Dear To Fubara’s Heart  – Prof  Odu

Rivers State governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara has assured the people of Ogba/Egbema/ Ndoni Local Government Area (ONELGA) that their well-being is a top priority for his administration.

Speaking at the ONELGA Simplified Movement Thanksgiving celebration held at the Council Pavilion in Omoku, Governor Fubara who was represented by his deputy, Prof. Ngozi Odu expressed gratitude for the attendees’ unwavering support and love for his administration.

The governor acknowledged their presence as a testament to their commitment to the government and their demonstration of affection.

Governor Fubara who emphasized the special bond between the people of ONELGA and himself, as it is the hometown of his deputy, shared his vision to transform ONELGA into an industrial hub through infrastructural development.

Highlighting the ongoing work on the Elele-Omoku Road, the governor stressed the importance of robust infrastructure for the area’s industrial growth.

He reiterated his administration’s commitment to action and emphasized that his government’s words are followed by deeds.

He urged the people of ONELGA to remain focused and dedicated, assuring them that distraction would not hinder the administration’s goals.

He also called for the promotion of peace in communities, recognizing its significance for the planned development initiatives in ONELGA.

In her solidarity speech, Vice Chairman of Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area, Hon. (Mrs) Stella Agada, expressed appreciation to Governor Fubara for his visit and praised the capacity and unity demonstrated by the people of ONELGA.

She acknowledged the positive impact of Governor Fubara’s actions in the area and highlighted the appointments of ONELGA natives to positions of authority.

Various speakers, including Hon. Commissioner for Urban Development and Physical Planning, Prince Isaac Umejuru, and Hon. Commissioner for Health, Dr Adaeze Chidimma Oreh, commended Governor Fubara’s leadership style and the progress made in the state.

They expressed gratitude for the political appointments of ONELGA sons and daughters and the positive impact on the state’s revenue generation.

Hon. Awaji-Anombek Abiante, a member of the National Assembly, used the occasion to apologize to retired Justice Mary Odili and Sir Dr. Peter Odili, prominent figures from Rivers State.

He expressed regret for the insults directed at them and proposed finding a more fitting way to honor their contributions.

The event was attended by representatives of various groups, including the ONELGA Walk4Sim and Concerned ONELGA Youths for Sim Fubara.

Their presence demonstrated the widespread acceptance of Governor Fubara’s vision and the appreciation for the progress made in ONELGA.

The success of the event was attributed to the organizing team and the leadership of the SIMplified movement in ONELGA, led by Hon. Prince Isaac N. Umejuru, the Honorable Commissioner for Urban Development and Physical Planning.