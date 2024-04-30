Stop Patronizing Government Property Vandals, Obuah Urges Auto Union, Spare Parts Dealers

The Coordinator of Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC), Bro. Felix Amechi Obuah, DSSRS, has warned the Amalgamated Union of Motor Mechanic and Technician of Nigeria/Abuja Spare Parts Dealers Association to refrain from patronizing criminals who engage in the vandalization of government properties as a means of financial gain.

During a courtesy visit of the joint associations to his office in Abuja, Obuah expressed his concerns to the association members, emphasizing that their support inadvertently encourages individuals who engage in the vandalization of government electric poles, cable theft, and other valuable items.

“The only way we can achieve success together is by assisting the government in identifying and apprehending those criminals who engage in the theft and destruction of government-owned properties. One way to accomplish this is by ceasing to patronize them”, he said.

Bro. Obuah added that these criminals are causing more harm than good, charging them to cease from supporting the criminals. “My office is willing to collaborate with you, but you must also assure us that government property, including electric poles, cables, and manhole covers, will remain secure under your watch.”, he said.

According to him, if these criminals can’t find buyers or sellers, they will be discouraged from stealing.

He went on: “Additionally, you can witness the detrimental effects of this criminal activity when poles and cables are vandalized, leading to blackouts. Furthermore, the removal of manhole covers from roads results in accidents.”

“The Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration is prepared to work with all individuals who have something to contribute towards the betterment of the nation.”

The AMMC boss used the occasion to express his gratitude to the FCT Minister, Chief Barr. Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, GSSRS, CON, for creating a conducive environment for him to operate, adding that the remarkable transformation of Abuja under the capable and proactive Minister is evident.