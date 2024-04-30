Tanker Explosion Disaster: Rivers HoR Caucus Condoles Families Of Victims

The Rivers State House of Representatives Caucus has condoled affected families in the Rivers inferno and paid visit to some survivors over the weekend and undertook to support their hospital bills.

Recall that on Friday night there was a tanker explosion along Eleme Road a major commercial axis of Rivers State on Friday.

Moved by the unfortunate incident, the Rivers State Caucus of the House of Representatives, in a statement signed the caucus leader, Rt. Hon Dum Deekor expressed grief while consoling families affected.

The caucus in the statement said: “The news of the inferno which engulfed the Eleme axis of Rivers State on Friday night, claiming many lives and destroying scores of movable and immovable assets on the East-West Road was a very sad development.

“As true representatives of our people, we express deepest condolences to the families and loved ones affected by the tragic inferno.

“Our heart aches for the lives lost and the profound grief that now engulfs our dear Rivers State.

“This tragic fire incident should rightly shake our people to their cores, considering the magnitude of losses; and we stand in solidarity with those who are mourning the loss of their loved ones. Our thoughts and prayers are with each and every individual impacted by this tragedy.

“In times like these, it is crucial that we come together to support one another, offering comfort, strength, and compassion to those in need. I urge everyone to lend a helping hand to those affected and to provide whatever assistance they can during this difficult time.

“As the good people of Rivers State and Nigerians mourn the loss of precious lives, let us also reflect on the importance of safety measures and prevention strategies to avoid such tragedies in the future. We must work together to ensure the safety and well-being of all members of our community.

“Once again, our deepest condolences go out to the families and friends of the victims. May they find comfort and solace in the midst of this massive challenge.