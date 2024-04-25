Gunmen Kill Three In Ahoada West

Gunmen suspected to be cultists last Saturday night reportedly killed three residents of Olokuma community in Ahoada West Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Community sources revealed that the victims were abducted by the gunmen and taken to a forest where they were killed. Our source revealed that the dead body of one of the victims has been recovered while the remains of two have not been seen.

We also learnt that the suspected gang members had earlier accused the victims of been Police informants who have being giving the security agencies informations about their criminal activities in the community .

A native of the community who pleaded anonymity claimed that some persons have fled the community for fear of the unknown. The Police Public Relations Officer, Superintendent of Police (SP) Grace Iringe Koko when contacted by Journalists, said she will verify and revert but she was yet to do so as at press time.

Recall that the Rivers state Police command had intensified clampdown on cult kingpins in Ahoada West and East LGAs with the killing of ‘Generals’ David Izuma aka Solution, Silas Oderereke aka Odereke, David Gift aka 2Baba.