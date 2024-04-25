Metro

Fire Destroys Property Worth Millions Of Naira In Onne

Photo of Prince Wiro Prince Wiro Send an email 3 mins ago
0 1 minute read

Property worth millions of naira were destroyed as over ten houses were engulfed by fire incident last Sunday at Campus junction in Onne, Eleme Local Government Area of Rivers state.

Residents told our reporter that they were counting their losses as they lost many valuables to the inferno which lasted hours as fire service did not show up during the incident.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained and it is not clear if any life was lost.

Meanwhile, we gathered that the Commissioner of Police, CP Olatunji Disu, Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Onne and some tactical units were at the scene to ensure no breakdown of law and order and that hoodlums did not take away fare  of the incident to cart away people’s property.

Superintendent of Police, Grace Iringe Koko, Police Public Relations Officer in Rivers State when contacted, confirmed the incident while adding that investigation has begun.

Photo of Prince Wiro Prince Wiro Send an email 3 mins ago
0 1 minute read
Photo of Prince Wiro

Prince Wiro

Related Articles

Gunmen Kill Three In Ahoada West

2 mins ago

Akwasa Joe Goes Home This Weekend

10 mins ago

Travelling Church Members Killed In Auto Crash

28 mins ago

Police Detain Ex-Gov Bello’s Female ADC, Others

36 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button