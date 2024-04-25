Fire Destroys Property Worth Millions Of Naira In Onne

Property worth millions of naira were destroyed as over ten houses were engulfed by fire incident last Sunday at Campus junction in Onne, Eleme Local Government Area of Rivers state.

Residents told our reporter that they were counting their losses as they lost many valuables to the inferno which lasted hours as fire service did not show up during the incident.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained and it is not clear if any life was lost.

Meanwhile, we gathered that the Commissioner of Police, CP Olatunji Disu, Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Onne and some tactical units were at the scene to ensure no breakdown of law and order and that hoodlums did not take away fare of the incident to cart away people’s property.

Superintendent of Police, Grace Iringe Koko, Police Public Relations Officer in Rivers State when contacted, confirmed the incident while adding that investigation has begun.