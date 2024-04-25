Gov Fubara Mourns Late Movie Star’s Death, Promises Support To Family

The Rivers state governor, Amaopusenibo Siminalayi Fubara has promised that the state government will ensure that the family of late Movie star, Precious Chimaobi Ofurum who lost his life alongside others in a boat mishap recently does not suffer much hardship as a result.

The governor who was represented by the state Head of Service, Dr George Nweke at the Govt House gate over the weekend, made the promise when the coalition of all Nollywood guilds in Rivers state with the deceased family members, friends and well-wishers terminated their solidarity/farewell walk around the Port Harcourt city, Wednesday April 17, 2024 to mourn the painful loss of their colleagues and in particular that of late Precious Ofurum who was their member.

He lamented the loss of such a promising young man in his prime. He added that the death was more painful when one realizes that he was already the breadwinner of the family at a time when most of his age mates are engaged in one form of criminality or the other.

According to the governor “this is not the time to ask why and what as God alone has the final answers to all life challenges”. He however promised to honour the deceased whom he said made the state proud through his career.

The governor equally advised the body not to embark on any form of controversy concerning the death but promised an improvement in the entertainment industry generally as well as creating a safe and conducive environment for the Nollywood practitioners.

Earlier, the convener of the Farewell Walk, Mr Eric Stephenson, a Movie director and producer in company of over 1,000 of his members, all adorned in black attire in his remarks said they decided to show their grief and at the same time advocate for the RSG support to the bereaved family and as well draw attention to the hazard faced by the practitioners in the country.

They also used the opportunity to appeal to the federal government to come to the aid of the entertainment industry especially in the prevention of such unnecessary risk in the sector.

In a chat with newsmen, Mr Stephenson said his organization is working closely with NIMASA and the Inland Waterways to ensure that safety measures are put in place to prevent future occurrence as well as the provision of insurance cover for practitioners

The parents and siblings of the late Precious Ofurum who accompanied the mourners said in an interview that they were devasted by the loss of their illustrious son. They appealed to all public spirited individuals in the society to come to their aid especially since they’re no longer strong enough to fend for themselves and family.

The deceased mother announced that she will soon die unless urgent help come her way especially as she is mainly being sustained by the drugs which only her late son provided periodically.

Late Precious immediate elder sister, Onyinyechi Ofurum in her reaction lamented that her late brother was yet to fulfill his promise of sponsoring her skill acquisition programne before his demise and added her voice for the state government to support them in any way possible.

You would recall that late Precious Ofurum, Sound Manger in the Movie industry died alongside five of his colleagues including the popular Junior Pope in a boat mishap recently in Asaba, Delta State.

The Nollywood Rivers state said they also intend to organize a befitting burial for the Ubima born late artist in the near future.