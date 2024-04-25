Police Appeal For Greater Synergy To Fight Crime

The Rivers state police command has appealed to public spirited members of the public to Synergize with security agencies especially the police force in fighting crime and criminality in the society to a standstill.

The Mini-Okoro Area Commander, ACP Emmanuel Wagbara stated this during the 40th year Anniversary Celebration of the Police Community Relation Committee (PCRC) in Port Harcourt.

He said it is important that the security agencies are encouraged and supported in anyway possible to sanitize the environment and make it conducive for business to thrive.

The Area Commander used the opportunity to commend the effort of the PCRC members in supporting the police since it’s existence, adding that the members should not expect any material gains from anybody but from God, as they render humanitarian services, stressing that the forty years of the group’s existence has been worthwhile and urge them not to relent in their services.

He further advised the voluntary organization to try and invigorate the body for more benefit to the society by rotating their monthly meetings. He even promised to be involved in this regards to achieve set goal.

ACP Wagbara however advised the body to ensure only credible persons who have the police interest at heart and have means of livelihood are admitted into their fold. He advised that the PCRC at the same time should not hesitate to dismember anybody that is not serious or who is hubnobing with criminal elements.

Also speaking, the PCRC chairman for Elekahia and Mini-Okoro Divisional headquarters, Elder Chief Emmanuel Obi (JP) commended his members for their steadfastness this past years. He however, regretted that out of the five divisions under his supervision only two is functional and appealed to them to wake up from their slumber.

Elder Obi said the PCRC of the Rivers state police command is happy to be involved in celebrating this milestone in the federation and oversee.

The PCRC chairman explained that what the body do is virtually to assist the police in anyway possible to sustain peace in the society and enable the people to sleep with their two eyes close.

He used the opportunity to reel out some of their modest achievements especially the erection of some needed infrastructures in the divisions and appealed to his members to please wake up their responsibility.

Highlights of the event was the cutting of the 40th anniversary cake designed in police colours by the Area Commander ably supported by some if the PCRC executives and taking of group photographs.